Hey! Say! JUMP Ready to Jump 《Ready to Jump》歌詞｜Hey! Say! JUMP新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Ready to Jump歌詞｜Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》於2023-10-24推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Hey! Say! JUMP新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》 | 目錄

  1. Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜歌詞
  2. Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜製作
  3. Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜新歌試聽
  4. Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜MV

Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜歌詞

編曲/Arranger：SO-SO

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

Fly high
and reach for the sky
Let me show you
Welcome to the brand new world

Don’t worry
You can do anything
Come on, with me
Welcome to the brand new world

Are you ready to jump?

Don’t stop the party
MidnightからEarly (Morning)
ダントツで無双 at the derby
This is “朝飯前” for me
Wake upからstand up
Make up my mind not to give up
Hey what’s up? まだ跳べるよな？
Let’s hijack the plane, Yes, we are the JUMP

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang …

Fly high
and reach for the sky
Let me show you
Welcome to the brand new world

Don’t worry
You can do anything
Come on, with me
Welcome to the brand new world

Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?

Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜製作

作詞：SO-SO 作曲：SO-SO
Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜新歌試聽