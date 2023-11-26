《Ready to Jump》歌詞｜Hey! Say! JUMP新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》 | 目錄
Hey! Say! JUMP《Ready to Jump》｜歌詞
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
Fly high
and reach for the sky
Let me show you
Welcome to the brand new world
Don’t worry
You can do anything
Come on, with me
Welcome to the brand new world
Are you ready to jump?
Don’t stop the party
MidnightからEarly (Morning)
ダントツで無双 at the derby
This is “朝飯前” for me
Wake upからstand up
Make up my mind not to give up
Hey what’s up? まだ跳べるよな？
Let’s hijack the plane, Yes, we are the JUMP
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang …
Fly high
and reach for the sky
Let me show you
Welcome to the brand new world
Don’t worry
You can do anything
Come on, with me
Welcome to the brand new world
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?
We need to dance
Let’s headbang
Are you ready to jump?