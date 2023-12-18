Holly Humberstone, MUNA Into Your Room 《Into Your Room》歌詞｜Holly Humberstone, MUNA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Into Your Room》歌詞｜Holly Humberstone, MUNA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Into Your Room｜Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》於2023-12-01推出新歌MV。

Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》｜歌詞

作   

I will run after your moving car
And I will follow you
Hmm, you're my northern star

So don't drive away (Don't you leave it like that, no)
You don't know how much I need you
Yeah, I feel the weight (When you leave me so sad, no)
It's crushing me
I hate to think how bad I treated you
Oh-oh, yeah

So, maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you (Yeah, yeah) Yeah
No, I can't do without you

I'm throwing stones at your window
To get you to notice me
Don't make me stand outsidе, in the pouring rain
With a freshly ripped human hеart from my rib cage
And a boom-box
How pathetic, babe

So, don't turn away (Don't you leave it like that, no)
You must know how much I need you, need you
Yeah, I can feel your pain (I'm in love with your sad soul)
I hate to think how bad I treated you
But I know a place
Where the darkness can't reach us

Maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you
(Yeah, yeah) Yeah
(Yeah, yeah) No, I can't do without you

(Yeah, yeah, without you, without you)
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
No, I can't do without you, baby

Maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you
You

Maybe, take me into your room (Into your room)
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed (Yeah, yeah)
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you (Revolves around you)
(Yeah, yeah) Yeah (Yeah)
No, I can't do without you
(Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah)

Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》｜製作

作曲：Holly Humberstone, Ethan Gruska & Rob Milton
作詞：Holly Humberstone, Ethan Gruska & Rob Milton
Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》｜新歌試聽