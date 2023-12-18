《Into Your Room》歌詞｜Holly Humberstone, MUNA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》 | 目錄
Holly Humberstone, MUNA《Into Your Room》｜歌詞
I will run after your moving car
And I will follow you
Hmm, you're my northern star
So don't drive away (Don't you leave it like that, no)
You don't know how much I need you
Yeah, I feel the weight (When you leave me so sad, no)
It's crushing me
I hate to think how bad I treated you
Oh-oh, yeah
So, maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you (Yeah, yeah) Yeah
No, I can't do without you
I'm throwing stones at your window
To get you to notice me
Don't make me stand outsidе, in the pouring rain
With a freshly ripped human hеart from my rib cage
And a boom-box
How pathetic, babe
So, don't turn away (Don't you leave it like that, no)
You must know how much I need you, need you
Yeah, I can feel your pain (I'm in love with your sad soul)
I hate to think how bad I treated you
But I know a place
Where the darkness can't reach us
Maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you
(Yeah, yeah) Yeah
(Yeah, yeah) No, I can't do without you
(Yeah, yeah, without you, without you)
Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
No, I can't do without you, baby
Maybe, take me into your room
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you
You
Maybe, take me into your room (Into your room)
Without you, my soul is eternally doomed (Yeah, yeah)
You're the centre of this universe
My sorry ass revolves around you (Revolves around you)
(Yeah, yeah) Yeah (Yeah)
No, I can't do without you
(Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah)