《Stolen Heart》歌詞｜HRVY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
HRVY《Stolen Heart》 | 目錄
HRVY《Stolen Heart》｜新歌試聽
HRVY《Stolen Heart》｜製作
作曲：Blair Lee Joey Dreelan, Danny Shah, Dominic Anthony Lyttle, Harvey Leigh Cantwell
作詞：Blair Lee Joey Dreelan, Danny Shah, Dominic Anthony Lyttle, Harvey Leigh Cantwell
HRVY《Stolen Heart》｜歌詞
Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, oh no
Ooh, look who's talking you back to bed again, oh, oh, oh, oh I'm at a bar
Hard to ignore it
You just walked in with your ex
Mmm, caught me off guard
Last night you swore it
I guess you lied in my bed
When you said That he's played this game before
Just a mistake with your clothes off
Overrated on the floor
I heard you wish it in bed but Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, oh no
Ooh, look who's talking you back to bed again, oh, oh, oh
And when you wake up I hope you break up
I hope I never see you again
Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, again, oh, oh, oh, oh He's not forever
I did you better
Not even breaking a sweat
He got the money
It's kind of funny
That you'll be broke at the end
When he says That we've played this game before
Just a mistake with your clothes off
Overrated on the floor
I heard you wish it in bed but Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, oh no
Ooh, look who's talking you back to bed again, oh, oh, oh
And when you wake up I hope you break up
I hope I never see you again
Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, again, oh, oh, oh, oh Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, oh no
Ooh, look who's talking you back to bed again, oh, oh, oh
And when you wake up I hope you break up
I hope I never see you again
Ooh, look who's stolen your heart again, again, oh, oh, oh, oh