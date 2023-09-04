《blessing in disguise》歌詞｜HUH YUNJIN新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
HUH YUNJIN《blessing in disguise》｜歌詞
9 times out of a 10 I might
Force it, 긍정의 mind
But that one September night
My vocabulary 방송불가
It took one sec
하루도 아니고 일 초 만에 끝이나고
4년을 싸고서 택시 불러 난 이젠 어디로 가야 하나
Hey 앞길이 가로막혔잖아
Wait 사방팔방 널브러진 난
I can't keep up
But won’t look down
혼란 속이지만 일단 도착해서 연락할게
I'm going through it
Oh my god, just fuck it all and start again
괜찮아 괜찮지 않아
장난이야 아니 진심이야
온통 그르쳐진 내 plan
I don’t know where to go 나의 자리
아이처럼 계속 헤매고 있지
다 되리라 고진감래야
It's just a blessing in disguise
All alone on the plane
끊어버린 one way
Got nobody to blame
Just me myself and I
창밖을 바라봐
별 사이 까마득한
밤하늘은 왠지 같은
어둠 속이라고 내게 건네 위로
Hey 앞길이 가로막혔잖아
Wait 사방팔방 널브러진 난
I can't keep up
But won’t look down
도착은 했지만 정신 차려야 해
I'm going through it
Oh my god, just fuck it all and start again
괜찮아 괜찮지 않아
알잖아 아니 나도 몰라
돌이킬 수 없는 내 plan
I don’t know where to go 나의 자리
아이처럼 계속 헤매고 있지
다 되리라 고진감래야
It's just a blessing in disguise
Close my eyes
상상해봐 지난 날 되돌려봐
손을 모아 발을 내디딘 채
시작이야 take it back my 인생
I'm going through it
Oh my god, I’ll see you at the other end
괜찮아 괜찮지 않아
아니야 괜찮아질 거야
오히려 좋아 없는 plan
I don’t know where to go 나의 자리
아이처럼 계속 헤매고 있지
다 되리라 고진감래야
It's just a blessing
I don’t know where to go 나의 자리
아이처럼 계속 헤매고 있지
다 되리라 고진감래야
It's just a blessing in disguise