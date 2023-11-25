《Fantasy》歌詞｜HYBS新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
HYBS《Fantasy》 | 目錄
HYBS《Fantasy》｜歌詞
Hide your emotion but I recognize
There's a fire burning in your eyes
No need to tell me how you feel inside
Something bout the way you move
You put that groove in me
Think of all the possibilities
Come and funk it
Like it's 1970s
In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
You can set the theme
Just tell me what you wanna be
No holding back
Go through the motion
Don't deny it let it flow
You can't hide it
You can't hide it
In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
Caught in the moment when we synchronize
Oh you're such an entertainer
Don't wanna leave in this paradise
Something bout the way you move
You put that groove in me
Think of all the possibilities
Come and funk it
Like it's 1970s
In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
You can set the theme
Just tell me what you wanna be
No holding back
Go through the motion
Don't deny it let it flow
You can't hide it
You can't hide it
In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright, oh baby
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright, oh baby
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright