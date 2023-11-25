HYBS Fantasy 《Fantasy》歌詞｜HYBS新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Fantasy》歌詞｜HYBS新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Fantasy歌詞｜HYBS《Fantasy》於2023-11-14推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了HYBS新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

HYBS《Fantasy》 | 目錄

  1. HYBS《Fantasy》｜歌詞
  2. HYBS《Fantasy》｜製作
  3. HYBS《Fantasy》｜新歌試聽
  4. HYBS《Fantasy》｜MV

HYBS《Fantasy》｜歌詞


Hide your emotion but I recognize
There's a fire burning in your eyes
No need to tell me how you feel inside

Something bout the way you move
You put that groove in me
Think of all the possibilities
Come and funk it
Like it's 1970s

In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
You can set the theme
Just tell me what you wanna be

No holding back
Go through the motion
Don't deny it let it flow
You can't hide it
You can't hide it

In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me

Caught in the moment when we synchronize
Oh you're such an entertainer
Don't wanna leave in this paradise

Something bout the way you move
You put that groove in me
Think of all the possibilities
Come and funk it
Like it's 1970s

In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me
You can set the theme
Just tell me what you wanna be

No holding back
Go through the motion
Don't deny it let it flow
You can't hide it
You can't hide it
In a fantasy
Oh baby girl come play with me

I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright, oh baby
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright, oh baby
I'mma funk you all night
I'll make it alright

HYBS《Fantasy》｜製作

HYBS《Fantasy》｜新歌試聽