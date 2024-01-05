HYBS, GANGGA Let It Rain 《Let It Rain》歌詞｜HYBS, GANGGA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Let It Rain》歌詞｜HYBS, GANGGA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

Let It Rain歌詞｜HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》於2023-12-19推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了HYBS, GANGGA新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》 | 目錄

  1. HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜歌詞
  2. HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜製作
  3. HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜新歌試聽
  4. HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜MV

HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜歌詞

作   
Arranged：HYBS, GANGGA, Jurassic.Pew

My car has been broken
My dog has been stolen too
Guess I have been chosen to be
The unluckiest man in the world

These days are dumb
Trying to make it through the day
I couldn't see it before
That dancing in the rain is fun

Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way

My girl has been stolen
My mom have a new boyfriend
I can't believe
What has happened to me, to me

Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way

I'll save my worries for later
Let me lay in the dirt for a while
It's kinda cold outside
But it's quite alright

Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way

Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way

Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way

回到目錄

HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜製作

作曲：HYBS, GANGGA
作詞：HYBS, GANGGA
回到目錄

HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜新歌試聽