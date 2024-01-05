《Let It Rain》歌詞｜HYBS, GANGGA新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》 | 目錄
HYBS, GANGGA《Let It Rain》｜歌詞
Arranged：HYBS, GANGGA, Jurassic.Pew
My car has been broken
My dog has been stolen too
Guess I have been chosen to be
The unluckiest man in the world
These days are dumb
Trying to make it through the day
I couldn't see it before
That dancing in the rain is fun
Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way
My girl has been stolen
My mom have a new boyfriend
I can't believe
What has happened to me, to me
Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way
I'll save my worries for later
Let me lay in the dirt for a while
It's kinda cold outside
But it's quite alright
Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way
Let it rain
Let it rain
Wash away the pain
It's just another shitty day
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way
Let it rain
Let it rain
It'll be okay
Sunny days are on its way