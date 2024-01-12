《Blossom (LIA)》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
作詞:리아 (ITZY),심은지
作曲:리아 (ITZY),심은지
編曲:심은지 치열히도 피고 지네
찰나의 순간을 위해
No one’s gonna bud me, nobody else
No one’s gonna help me, nobody else
요번 봄은 보낼까 해
조급할 건 없으니
I’m waiting for my turn
You know that I’m waiting for my time But don’t care ‘bout it
Don’t care ‘bout me
늦어져도 I know the best time for me
억지로 내게 볕을 드리우지 말아
함부로 내게 물을 들이붓지 말아
움츠린 채 웅크린 채
피지 못한 채로 전부 버텨내도
It’s not late, not late to give me love
나도 꽃이고 싶어라 How was I like? How was I like?
How was I? How was I? how was I like?
We weren't alike, we weren't alike
We weren't a, we weren't a,
We weren't alike
How was I like? How was I like?
How was I? How was I? how was I like?
아직 피어나지 못한 아이
제일 늦게 피어나는 아이 I know, I know, I’m not the same
No, you might not relate for we’re different
I only wanna be what I really am
Love the feeling when I laugh and cry, the real me
Hope that you’d see me the way that I see you
Wish maybe then would you call me a flower?
I wanna be raw
I wanna be true But don’t care ‘bout it
Don’t care ‘bout me
늦어져도 I know the best time for me
억지로 내게 볕을 드리우지 말아
함부로 내게 물을 들이붓지 말아
움츠린 채 웅크린 채
피지 못한 채로 전부 버텨내도
It’s not late, not late to give me love
나도 꽃이고 싶어라 How was I like? How was I like?
How was I? How was I? how was I like?
We weren't alike, we weren't alike
We weren't a, we weren't a,
We weren't alike
How was I like? How was I like?
How was I? How was I? how was I like?
아직 피어나지 못한 아이
제일 늦게 피어나는 아이 I’ve been waiting so long
And you’ve been waiting for me
화려할진 모르겠지만
그리 쉽게 꺾이지 않을게
한낱 봉오리에 그치더라도
I’ll call myself a flower Cause I really want, I really want
I truly want to be bloomed
How was I like? How was I like?
How was I? How was I? how was I like?
내가 더뎌도 피지 못해도 달라 보일지라도
We weren’t alike
We weren’t alike
사실 듣고 싶었던 그 말
You’re beautiful