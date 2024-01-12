《Crown On My Head (YEJI)》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ITZY《Crown On My Head (YEJI)》 | 目錄
ITZY《Crown On My Head (YEJI)》｜新歌試聽
ITZY《Crown On My Head (YEJI)》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
ITZY《Crown On My Head (YEJI)》｜歌詞
作詞:예지 (ITZY),FRIDAY. (GALACTIKA *),Jvde (GALACTIKA *)
作曲:별들의전쟁 * (GALACTIKA *),예지 (ITZY),PABLO (GALACTIKA *),우빈 (GALACTIKA *)
編曲:team GALACTIKA * 정해진 길을 버리고
나만의 거리를 만들어 가
Someone said I’m like a leopard
Hell yeah, I’m untamable
I mean I’m born to be wild 상처는 결국 아무니까
갑옷 따윈 I don’t need that
까만 두 눈동자에 독기를 머금은 채
붉은 카펫 위로
I smile with the queen’s attitude 우아한 장미의 미소만을 바라
보이지 않는 가시들이 찔러대는데
얼마든지 다쳐도 좋아
“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger” I’ma light my way
어둠 속에서 피워 내 new flame
누릴 수 있어 cuz I paid the price
끝까지 품위를 지켜내니까
I got a crown on my head
Crown on my head
Chosen my life to shine
Crown on my head
Crown on my head
The only thing that’s on my mind oh I don’t fear 그게 뭐라도
고갤 세워 like I told ya
“Keep your chin up”
꺾으려 해도 I’m invincible
네 눈앞에 다시 보란 듯이 또 피어나
부딪혀도 I’m not afraid 과감하게 ay
I know my way, got no limit, I go straight ay
Feel the pain then I gain that I paid
Yeah I’m on my way to throne 우아한 장미의 미소를 지을래
가려진 그늘은 계속 커져간대도
얼마든지 다쳐도 좋아
“What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger” I’ma light my way
어둠 속에서 피워 내 new flame
누릴 수 있어 cuz I paid the price
끝까지 품위를 지켜내니까
I got a crown on my head
Crown on my head
Chosen my life to shine
Crown on my head
Crown on my head
The only thing that’s on my mind oh The hunnids scars on my heart
That’s all me, myself & I
내 선택에 후횐 없어
Cuz I got all in me
Yeah
Ah I’ma light my way
어둠 속에서 피워 내 new flame
누릴 수 있어 cuz I paid the price
끝까지 품위를 지켜내니까
I got a crown on my head
Crown on my head
Chosen my life to shine
Crown on my head
Crown on my head
The only thing that’s on my mind oh