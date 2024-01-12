《Dynamite》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ITZY《Dynamite》 | 目錄
ITZY《Dynamite》｜新歌試聽
ITZY《Dynamite》｜製作
ITZY《Dynamite》｜歌詞
作詞:NODAY
作曲:Kobee,Holy M,VOLL (INHOUSE),Noemie Legrand,Sofia Quinn
編曲:Melange,VOLL (INHOUSE) Hey
Like dynamite, 위험하지
I can guarantee, 피할 수는 없지
Just beware, 경계를 넘으면
Now, it's the time, 몸이 움직이지
Out this way, 방해 mode, please go (Go)
준비된 stage, now we in control (Yeah)
All these style moves, looking so clean
Blow your mind, 놀래켜 all day Oh-oh, yeah, we on it (Yeah)
너를 풀어 봐 no more running (Running)
Oh-oh, I really mean it (Ha-ha-ha)
망설임은 넣어 둬
This is the moment, now we blow
다 터트려 봐
Like dynamite, like dynamite
So go on Drop it, drop it, go on
Drop it, 폭발하게 둬
Warning, warning
Yeah, we bombin', killin' the dance floor
날 따라 날 따라 춤을 춰봐 더
전부 끌어내 봐, you should let it flow like
Boom-ba-da-boom-ba, rockin' on the beat like
Now, now, switch up the vibe Set the roof on fire
Yeah, it's so hot, 누구도 못 하는 movеs
Underneath the light
One, two, three, follow me the way I groove, yeah
Turn it up, wanna see you shake
눈 떼지 마 before you M-I-A
Throw the dynamite
Murder that dance floor, 우리만의 feel로 겁도 없이 attack
우릴 믿지, on track
Good gone bad, not that
원래 너였던 모습대로 back
We're making the noise
Rhythm, 따라 자유롭게 느껴봐 널
Always lookin' fly, 우리가 끌어가
눈치 안 봐, we keep movin' on Oh-oh, yeah, we on it (Yeah)
너를 풀어 봐 no more running (Running)
Oh-oh, I really mean it (Ha-ha-ha)
망설임은 넣어 둬
This is the moment, now we blow (Yeah, yeah)
다 터트려 봐
Like dynamite, like dynamite (Like dynamite)
So go on Drop it, drop it, go on
Drop it, 폭발하게 둬
Warning, warning
Yeah, we bombin', killin' the dance floor
날 따라 날 따라 춤을 춰봐 더
전부 끌어내 봐, you should let it flow like
Boom-ba-da-boom-ba, rockin' on the beat like
Now, now, switch up the vibe 귀를 막고 막아봐도
안 멈춰져, "Blow, blow"
하늘 높이, go, oh, no
This that fire, this that fire
Burn the dance floor
Work that body, work it
Just blow it up like dynamite Drop it, drop it, go on
Drop it, 폭발하게 둬 (Oh-oh, oh, woah)
Warning, warning (Yeah, yeah)
Yeah, we bombin', killin' the dance floor
날 따라 날 따라 춤을 춰봐 더 (Ooh)
전부 끌어내 봐, you should let it flow like (Ooh)
Boom-ba-da-boom-ba, rockin' on the beat like (Oh)
Now, now, switch up the vibe Set the roof on fire
Yeah, it's so hot, 누구도 못 하는 moves
Underneath the light
One, two, three, follow me the way I groove, yeah
Turn it up, wanna see you shake
눈 떼지 마 before you M-I-A
Throw the dynamite
Murder that dance floor, 우리만의 feel로 (Oh, woah-oh)