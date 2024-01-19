《Escalator》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ITZY《Escalator》 | 目錄
ITZY《Escalator》｜歌詞
Going up
Escalator
Make it better
That's my manner
So see ya later
On an escalator
Going up
Look, 난 필요 없어 navigate (Yup)
Hey, 본능이 나를 activate (Yup)
Don't make a wish now, just do it
지금 순간이 my new birthday
Switch on, switch on, 뭘 그리 놀라 넌
Wake up, wake up, 넋 놓고 있다가는 lost
Kick off, kick off, 주저않고 저질러
Now, just kick it off, now, just kick it off
Up, up, never go down
오르막길을 즐기는 type
Bottom up, 세우지 탑
Yes, do it my way, 멈추지 않아
Up, up, never go down
오르막길을 즐기는 type
Up, up, up, up, up, up
Bye
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
I am not losing like the King Louis
나만의 비기 깨부숴, ceiling
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
호랑이 무늬, carpet의 주인
Don't need no gimmicks, born to be highest ranking
Escalator
So see ya later
On an escalator
Going up
Escalator
Winning mentality
Escalator
Going up
Freak that, 눈높이를 낮출 일은 없지 절대
Sun tan, 누구보다 태양을 원해
What was that? 발밑에다 두고 온 두려움
It's my update, the latest, pass
Up, up, never go down
내가 딱 어울리는 건 crown
멈추는 법을 몰라
더 커지는 gap, 날 탐내다간
Up, up, never go down
내가 딱 어울리는 건 crown
Up, up, up, up, up, up
Bye
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
I am not losing likе the King Louis
나만의 비기 깨부숴, ceiling
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
호랑이 무늬, carpеt의 주인
Don't need no gimmicks, born to be listening
저 위에서 널 기다려 (저 위에서 널 기다려) (See ya later, see ya later)
곧 만나겠지 아마도 (곧 만나겠지 아마도) (See ya later, see ya) Bye
조금 있다 보자고 (See ya later, see ya later)
끝없이 높이 going up (Five, four, three, two) (Up, up, up, up, up, up)
Bye
Bye
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
I am not losing like the King Louis
나만의 비기 깨부셔, ceiling
Ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh-ayy
On my escalator
하늘 위 불빛 당기지 구미
Like crunchy biscuits, born to be
Yeah, kick it off
Hey, hey
Hey, hey (Kick it off)
Hey, hey, hey
Going up