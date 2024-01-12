《Mine (CHAERYEONG)》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Somebody like you
Somebody like me
I think we got something special
You know it's real
재미없이
넌 맘을 들켜버려 또
Confusing me
어떤 순간에도
No lie, no lie
Uh oh
이젠 숨길 수 없지
너의 맘에 남긴 something
Give you a chance to prove it now
Tell me 솔직히 더
정답은 없어 you know
"I can't get you out of my mind"
I’ve been lookin’ for somebody like you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
내 모든 시선은 always find you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
And that I know
Forever mine
Already mine
Just say it
Du-dubi dubi dubi da
Forever mine
Already mine
Not a secret
Du-dubi-di dubi-di du la la
Feeling your love
난 꽉 쥐고 놓지를 않아
You got me so, got me so good
널 볼 때면
눈빛만으로
I know, I know
Uh oh
이제 지울 수 없지
나의 맘에 남긴 something
Give you a chance to prove it now
Tell me 솔직히 더
답은 simple, you know
"I can't get you out of my mind"
I’ve been lookin’ for somebody like you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
내 모든 시선은 always find you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
And that I know
Just tell me the truth
I've been waiting
I think we got something special
Say, just say you want me
시간이 더 가기 전에
Tik-tok, tik-tok
I’ve been lookin’ for somebody like you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
내 모든 시선은 always find you
난 네 주위를 또 맴돌아 맴돌아
And that I know
Forever mine
Already mine
Just say it
Du-dubi dubi dubi da
Forever mine
Already mine
Not a secret
Du-dubi-di dubi-di du la la