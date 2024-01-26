《All Night》歌詞｜IVE, Saweetie新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Uh, it's the icy girl with the IVE girls
We always dreamed about this better life, this better life
We always felt it coming all along, yeah, all along
We've got the keys to open paradise, yeah, paradise
Now let's go walking hand in hand
Come on, baby, we can hit the lights, make the wrongs turn right
We can smash the clock, make the pop go rock
With the love this deep, we don't need no sleep
And it feels like
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
Yeah, everything is alright
We'vе got the keys to open paradisе, yeah, paradise
It feels like
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
I been dreamin' 'bout this memory
Feels like we could do this for centuries
We're in harmony
Follow the melody
Got me fallin' very deep
With you, I feel clarity
Got me speedin' through the city like "Woo"
You shot yo' shot, and it sounded like "Coo"
Lookin' at the stars, what a nice view
Where the gummies at? Tryna catch a vibe with you
Ayy, coming through the spot with my icy girls
Red lips Birkin bag in the newest Manolos
All my baddies get the bag, I ain't fuckin' with dodos
Baddest bitch online, but I look better than my photos
Uh, put yo' lighters up, throwing dirt on my name, make 'em bite the dust
Yeah, it's Diamonte with the diamond cuts
We can go all night, we ain't gotta rush, ayy
We can hit the lights, make the wrongs turn right
We can smash the clock, make the pop go rock
With the love this deep, we don't need no sleep
And it feels like
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
Yeah, everything is alright
We've got the keys to open paradise, yeah, paradise
It feels like
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
Come on, baby, we can hit the lights, make the wrongs turn right
We can smash the clock, make the pop go rock
With the love this deep, we don't need no sleep
And it feels like
We could do this all night
We could do this all night
Yeah, everything is alright
We've got the keys to open paradise, yeah, paradise
It feels like
We could do this all night