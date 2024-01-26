《Like I Do (with sunkis)》歌詞｜J.Tajor新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
J.Tajor《Like I Do (with sunkis)》｜歌詞
That's a drop top coupe
Said you wanna drive it down real soon
I just wanna love you like I do
'Cause I never had someone like you
Ain't nobody got this love
Got me cuffed
Ain't nobody bae
All I need is love
I just wanna run away with you
I'm just hoping that
You see and you notice
Can't stop with, the way I been falling
Fall back 'cause, I'll catch when you falling (when you falling)
I just need to know your mine when I'm calling
Girl, let me provide your needs
Freaky girl under the sheets
Ooh, ooh ooh
But you love when things start slowing down
I know you got me baby
That's a drop top coupe
Said you wanna drive it down real soon
I just wanna love you like I do (i do)
'Cause I never had someone like you
Ain't nobody got this love
Got me cuffed
Ain't nobody bae
All I need is love
I just wanna run away with you
Baby say you love me 'cause that's all I need
Drop on bag 'cause it's all on me yeah
I put my trust in you 'cause I'm all in
I keep it tied up too, I'm not stallin'
'Cause I can't hide all these feelings
My baby, your love got me trippin'
I'll show you just what I mean
'Cause you deserve all things, you want baby
That's a drop top coupe (baby, baby, uh-huh)
Said you wanna drive it down real soon
I just wanna love you like I do
'Cause I never had someone like you (like you)
Ain't nobody got this love
Got me cuffed
Ain't nobody bae
All I need is love (all I need)
I just wanna run away with you
Baby, I want you
Baby, I want you
Wanna love you like I do uh
Someone like you
Yeah uhh
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
Whoa ooh oh
Nah nah nah nah
That's a drop top coupe
Said you wanna drive it down real soon
I just wanna love you like I do
'Cause I never had someone like you
Ain't nobody got this love
Got me cuffed
Ain't nobody bae yeah
All I need is love
I just wanna run away with you