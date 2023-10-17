《Earthly Fairy 見聞覺知》歌詞｜Jace Chan新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jace Chan《Earthly Fairy 見聞覺知》 | 目錄
Jace Chan《Earthly Fairy 見聞覺知》｜新歌試聽
Jace Chan《Earthly Fairy 見聞覺知》｜製作
作曲：Jace Chan
作詞：Jace Chan
Jace Chan《Earthly Fairy 見聞覺知》｜歌詞
編曲:Westrin James Have you listen to what they say
The world is giving you so much signals
Have you really taste what you taste
Don't you know your body is a temple
So why having such sad face
It doesn't matter after all you should know
Why bother all that you can't control
All you have to do is let go
Go with the flow
Go, go, go, go, go, go, go 願能悦耳
動而不思
便隨心知
(Go with the flow)
願能悦耳
動而不思
便隨心知
(Just not long ago)
願能悦耳
動而不思
便隨心知
Y’already feel more than what you should have known
Feel the wind the breeze
Close your eyes you don’t have to see
But if you’re so scared of blocking off senses
Maybe you are missing some of your chances
Alright alright I’ll let you look up at the sky
Cause see, that is so creepy
Those clouds looking just like you and me
(no, no)
(no, no) 願能悦耳
動而不思
見聞覺知
(Stop rejecting stop denying)
願能悦耳
動而不思
見聞覺知
(Stop rejecting stop denying)
願能悦耳
動而不思
見聞覺知
You’re feeling more than you ever known
Stay calm stay grounded
Stay connected to your mind and body and soul
Breath in and breathe out
Start seeing what’s your life about