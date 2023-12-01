《Witness Me》歌詞｜Jacob Collier新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jacob Collier《Witness Me》 | 目錄
Jacob Collier《Witness Me》｜歌詞
You tell me you're broken (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Tell me it's over now (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You say you're done hoping (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You tell me all the lights gone out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Well, maybe you're lost then (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Maybe you're far from home (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
If you only keep walking (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You never will walk alone (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
'Cause when I'm with you
There's nothing that I wouldn't do
You're the one that I've waited for
To bring out the best in me (Ooh)
I'm out in the blue
I'm holding my hand out to you
You're the one that I've waited for
I'm holding onto you
I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you hеre (I'm with you here)
You'rе the light I need (You're the light I need)
In the dark I see (In the dark I see)
I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you here (I'm with you here)
You are all I see (You are all I see)
You witness me (Woah, witness me)
I know we haven't seen each other much (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I've been gone for the last six months (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
And life isn't easy (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
So call when you need me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Dad's sick and your brother's not there (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
More drink 'cause nobody cares
But I believe in you deeply
You know you can lean on me
I'm here for you (I'm here for you)
In whatever you're going through (Nothing that I wouldn't do)
Whatever it is, you can tell me
I know you'd do the same
I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you here (I'm with you here)
You're the light I need (You're the light I need)
In the dark I see (In the dark I see)
I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you here (I'm with you here)
You are all I see (You are all I see)
You witness me (Oh, woah, woah, witness me)
Yeah, we made it further than we thought
Only hearin' that they done was when they heard us in the court
We grew up in a place where bloody murder was the sport (Oh, woah, woah, witness me)
I know a few gold medalists (Eeh)
And the thing that they serve, and you can't serve it on a fork (Eeh)
I'd rather it was bailiffs that was banging at your door
You can read about it, but you've heard it all before (Oh, woah, woah, witness me)
Have mercy on 'em, Lord
I know You're with them in the storm even though it's hard to see
Had to print you on a shirt 'cause I knew you to a T (Eeh)
In a different situation, I imagine who you'd be (Eeh)
Have mercy on 'em (Oh, woah, witness me), and be with 'em (Oh, woah, witness me)
And if grace doesn't cut it, then Your mercy will suffice
In this cold, dark world, we just need a little light (Ooh)
Oh, I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you here (I'm with you here)
You're the light I need (You're the light I need)
In the dark I see (In the dark I see)
I'm with you (I'm with you)
I'm with you here (I'm with you here)
You are all I see (You are all I see)
You witness me (Oh, woah, woah, witness me)
You are all I see (You are all I see)
You witness me (Oh, woah, woah, witness me)
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
You've been searching, and searching, but don't look away
Ooh
Yeah
Ooh