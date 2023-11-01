《Jacuzzi》歌詞｜James Reid, B.I, DJ Flict新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
James Reid, B.I, DJ Flict《Jacuzzi》 | 目錄
James Reid, B.I, DJ Flict《Jacuzzi》｜歌詞
If your body could tell me
Let your story be told
Anything you want
Champagne in the Jacuzzi oh
We won't go slow
Come on, let's go
Pull you close under pale moon light
Don't forget the emotion baby
In our own heated paradise
Gonna make it last all night, last all night (Woo)
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu (Bounce)
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
All night
Last all night
Call up Katy and Jenny
Body's drippin' in Chrome
Tell 'em hurry up
Got one hand on the Henny, oh
We won't go slow
Pour up some more
Goin hard under pale moonlight
Take a swim in your ocean baby (Oh, baby)
In our own heated paradise
Gonna make it last all night, last all night (Yeah, oh)
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu (Bounce)
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
All night
Last all night
Yeah
새하얀 피부 검은 머리
입술은 red 미소는 반짝이는 gold
그녀의 몸이 가진 곡선이
뭐 당연하단듯이 상상력을 자극해
I wanna dive into ya body
둘만의 은밀함 속에서 vibing
감정의 깊이를 몸으로 확인해
밝기도 딱 적당한 달빛
I wanna dive into ya body
입술부터 그 아래까지
물결이 너의 살에 닿을때
Dang you like 인어 in the jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu (Bounce)
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
Jacuzzi
Tu-tu, tu-tu, tu-tu, tu
All night
Last all night