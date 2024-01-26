《Forever 19》歌詞｜Jasmine Yen 甄濟如新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jasmine Yen 甄濟如《Forever 19》｜歌詞
It's hard to put in words（難以言說）
So complicated, how I’m feelin’（我現在的感受很複雜）
One blink and suddenly（一眼瞬間）
Another year another season（又是一年，又是一季）
You're always looking to the future（你總是嚮往未來）
What I can improve in（有什麼我可以進步的）
The ones that we admire（是我們共同認可的）
I just wanna be like them（我只想成為和他們一樣的人）
Oblivious I’m not, just didn't talk when you were speakin（我不是沒聽到，只是你說話時我保持沉默）
So serious, you started takin over all my feelings（情況嚴重，你開始掌控我的感受）
And that's the reason my mind went from zero to a whirlwind（這是我內心深處瘋狂生長的原因）
Got me second guessin who I was and who I’ll be（不禁讓我懷疑我是誰，我會成為誰）
Maybe I should take a break（也許我應該休息一下）
Or I could throw it all away（或者把一切拋在身後）
Cause I am not what you see（因為我不是你看見的那個人）
So it's all good to me（所以這一切對我都無所謂）
Today's the day that I realized（今天我終於覺醒了）
Don't need you overstaying in my mind（不需要讓你在我腦海中停留太久）
My gift to me is saying goodbye（我給自己的禮物就是說再見）
And taking back what was all already mine（將一切本就是我的拿回來）
The memories flash, closing my eyes（回憶閃過，閉上雙眼）
No turning back, I feel so alive（不再回頭，如今感覺多麼自在）
And even if the world has to change（就算世界仍然會改變）
I hope this part of me will stay（我希望永遠留住這部分的我）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Remember, all I got is love（記住我有的全是愛）
Know who I am, and that's enough….（我知道我是誰，就已經足夠）
Listened in on conversations, that I could've joined in（好多對話我選擇只旁聽不參與）
Constant alienation should I leave or should I go in（一直進退兩難，讓我有難以逃離的疏遠感）
I’ll be the bigger person（我選擇正視一切）
I’ll shut it out, keep working（摒棄雜念，繼續努力）
But in the silence all the voices bring me down within（但在沉默中，所有的聲音把我內心拉入深淵）
What was I thinking when I looked to you to validate（我到底在想什麼 為何需要被你認可）
My whole existence, revolved around your time and space（我的一切，都圍繞著你的想法）
In your eyes I needed to come in first never second place（在你眼中我需要成為冠軍，永遠不許在第二位）
This whole time, it was all about me running my own race（但到頭來，原來我只是在完成僅自己一個人的賽跑）
I think it's time to take a break（我想我現在需要休息一下）
So watch me throw it all away（看我把一切拋在身後）
Cause I am not what you see（因為我不是你看見的那個人）
So it's all good to me（所以這一切對我都無所謂）
Today's the day that I realized（今天我終於覺醒了）
Don't need you overstaying in my mind（不需要讓你在我腦海中停留太久）
My gift to me is saying goodbye（我給自己的禮物就是說再見）
And taking back what was all already mine（將一切本就是我的拿回來）
The memories flash, closing my eyes（回憶閃過，閉上雙眼）
No turning back, I feel so alive（不再回頭，如今感覺多麼自在）
And even if the world has to change（就算世界仍然會改變）
I hope this part of me will stay（我希望永遠留住這部分的我）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Remember, all I got is love（記住我有的全是愛）
Know who I am, and that's enough….（我知道我是誰，就已經足夠）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Forever 19…（永遠的19歲）
Remember, all I got is love（記住我有的全是愛）
Know who I am, and that's enough….（我知道我是誰，就已經足夠）