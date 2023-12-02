《ME and MY CREW》歌詞｜JB新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
JB《ME and MY CREW》｜歌詞
Vocal recording by KENI
Beat by Yngscorpio
Mixed and mastered by Matthew Sim
Up in the party just me and my crew
Turn up everybody and you know what you do
Yes yes we the best we ain’t nothing like you
從來冇介意你批評 all the things that I do
保持態度輕佻but still keep it real
隨時玩到聽朝 聽到歌都繼續跳
夠做咪埋嚟試吓 最RAW嘅質地
你一味喺度扮嘅 你邊有得比
We the RAW 係直接 唔似你廢話多
我聽到歌 就派貨 我隨便型一波
A little more ya 知你未必跟到呢首歌
如果有料既you gonna show me some
Pay attention to the name
freshest in the game
Got the juice and the flame
So your crew ain’t the same
My flow so smooth ya and a little boogie
What’s your flavor you better show it to me
我哋唔同聲音 但係一樣嘴型
各有各獨特嘅水平 繼續保持隊形
去到邊玩到邊 玻璃杯都舉定
半格 good trip oooh 愉快旅程
Up in the party just me and my crew
Turn up everybody and you know what you do
Yes yes we the best we ain’t nothing like you
從來冇介意你批評 all the things that I do
I said
I rise we rise 全部兄弟跳起
I fly we fly do this everyday
My vibe my style so dope
So clean so fresh and you already know
I trust my bro 之後冇其他喇
齊上齊落 起勢點會差㗎
要同crewmate 走得遠 要同隊友飛得高
就好似 like a brother from another mother
A lotta hater 真係太過得意
自己都未搞掂 but getting too judge-y
But I’m lucky anywhere I got ma homie
成班兄弟舉起手勢將班傻仔忽視
唔啱玩咪直接講囉 橫掂圈子都要清洗
你係鍾意係背後講呀 定係正面坐低傾
我右手係揸住chivas 左手自然會係冰底
Let me kill it hit it and go get another one
Up in the party just me and my crew
Turn up everybody and you know what you do
Yes yes we the best we ain’t nothing like you
從來冇介意你批評 all the things that I do
Up in the party just me and my crew
Turn up everybody and you know what you do
Yes yes we the best we ain’t nothing like you
從來冇介意你批評 all the things that I do