《Black Tie》歌詞｜Jeff Satur新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jeff Satur《Black Tie》｜歌詞
In the middle of the night
I feel I lost my mind
Used to feel the color now
My world turns black and white
Seven years old
Losin' a part of my soul
Keep my head low
Bound the money they owe
I was invited into the party of silence
Be what they like and be quiet
I'm in my black tie, are you all satisfied?
Sipping the red wine, just like your black lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
Now, I'm in the waitin' of my tears and my despair
Soon, I'll be at the funeral of all the things I care
Say it's unknown
Say it although you don't know
I'm gettin' cold
Can't find the way back to my home
I was invited into the party of silence
Be what they like and be quiet
I'm in my black tie, are you all satisfied?
Sipping the red wine, just like your black lies
I'm in my black tie, the world is color-blind
Into the black light, I'm on the other side
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
I'm in my black tie, are you all satisfied?
Sipping the red wine, just like your black lies
I'm in my black tie, the world is color-blind
Into the black light, I'm on the other
La-la-la, la-la-la
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
（Sipping the red wine, I'm on the other side）
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
（I'm on the other side）
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
（on the other side）
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lai
（on the other side）
La-la-la, la-la-la, la-la-la, lies
（on the other side）