《You & Me》歌詞｜JENNIE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
JENNIE《You & Me》 | 目錄
JENNIE《You & Me》｜歌詞
You know I gotcha, ain't nobody got you like that
Ain't nobody gon' have your back
Like the way I do
You love it, just say you do
You know you got me
Everything you do, everything you did
Everything I wish I was with
Makes me feel alright, I'm just saying, so
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I love you and me dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see, it's just you and me tonight
I love you and me dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see, it's just you and me tonight
Look at you, now look at me
How you ever, evеr gonna find someone like this?
Look at you, now look at mе
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
You're the reason my heart skips, drops
Just a little touch, my world stops
Finally, I know that you're mine
I don't wanna fall
Don't wanna play this game of love, oh-eh-oh
There's nowhere to hide
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel the way you do, the things you do
I love you and me dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see, it's just you and me tonight
I love you and me dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see, it's just you and me tonight
Look at you, now look at me
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
Look at you, now look at me
How you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
(Ever, ever gonna find someone like this)
(Someone like this)
I don't care 'bout your first love
This should be your last one
Looking like your love is won
You look better on me that's fashion
Vogue walk, kill shots, lights, camera, action
Never been in love or never love me now, eh
Never tell him, better tell him, better not change
I love you, I love me, and my way
Which one I love better? Better off not saying