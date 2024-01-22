《Can’t Get Enough》歌詞｜Jennifer Lopez新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jennifer Lopez《Can’t Get Enough》 | 目錄
Jennifer Lopez《Can’t Get Enough》｜歌詞
I just wanna
I just feel like, ooh
Every time I see ya
I just, ooh, hey (Hit-Boy)
I feel like startin' somethin'
You got my engine runnin'
You got the keys to turn me on and on
You got me accelerated
I wanna celebrate it
Can nothin' take me out my zone?
It's on
When it feels right
Nothin' else matters
Is this real life?
Too good to be true
Take me all night
I can feel the passion
In your eyes
I'm still in love with you
You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)
Can't get enough
You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)
Can't get enough of you
I'm still in love
With you, boy
I just wanna
I just feel like
Every time I see ya, it's like
Oh, hey (Hit-Boy)
Give me that touchin', teasin'
So good I can't believe it
Don't wanna share with no one else
You're always the one I needed (Needed)
Don't gotta keep a secret (Secret)
But I let you keep me to yourself (Self)
'Cause, bae, it feels like
Nothin' else matters
Is this real life?
Too good to be true
Take me all night
I can feel the passion
In your eyes
I'm still in love with you
You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)
Can't get enough
You know I can't get enough (I love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (You love that shit)
You know I can't get enough (Give me all that shit)
Can't get enough of you
I'm still in love
With you, boy
I'm still in love
With you, boy
I can't get enough of you
It's the way you love me, the way you touch me
It's the way you look at me
Can't get enough (Can't get enough)
Of you, boy
Jennifer Lopez《Can’t Get Enough》｜製作
作曲：Jennifer Lopez, Drew Love, Ink, Chrishan, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Rogét Chahayed, Angel López, Hit-Boy, Alton Ellis & Dennis Coffey
作詞：Jennifer Lopez, Drew Love, Ink, Chrishan, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Rogét Chahayed, Angel López, Hit-Boy, Alton Ellis & Dennis Coffey
Jennifer Lopez《Can’t Get Enough》｜新歌試聽