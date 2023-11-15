《Gum》歌詞｜Jessi新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Touch your toes
Throw that against the wall (hey)
Do your dance
엉덩이 제끼러 (shake that)
Lose your breath
Go ahead take it off (okay)
Now make it clap
손 없이 박수쳐
Now taste that
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (now taste that)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Yum yum yum (now taste that)
I got so many flavors
I know you want a taste (ya)
Blueberry strawberry
달고 맛있대 (yum yum)
내 입술 물기 촉촉
My peach delicioso
Yeah I’m so global on my dolo
Hol’ up, take that photo
I’m feelin’ freaky dicky
Super sticky icky licky (yeah)
날 계속 씹어대지
내 뒤에서 끼리끼리 (yeah)
Every day a holiday
어떻게 날 말릴래?
꿀 빨아봐 벌 줄게
Life is sweet just let ‘em hate
Who you with
Where you from
씹어 더
Now pop that
(Gum)
Touch your toes
Throw that against the wall (hey)
Do your dance
엉덩이 제끼러 (shake that)
Lose your breath
Go ahead take it off (okay)
Now make it clap
손 없이 박수쳐
Now taste that
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (now taste that)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Yum yum yum (now taste that)
Tear it off
입에 넣어 (입에 넣어)
Blow it up (pow pow pow)
Sugar rush (sugar rush)
Now do that bubble gum
Now do that bubble gum
Now do that bubble gum
Now do that bubble gum
Run it back
Boy you know you want it bad
All of this and all of that
잠깐 봤을 뿐인데
이 짜식들 다 제비 돼
Suck it dry 더 쭉쭉 (씁)
My booty 둘이 짝짝꿍
You know you love this attitude
So bring it back I think we should
Who you with
Where you from
씹어 더
Now pop that
(Gum)
Touch your toes
Throw that against the wall (hey)
Do your dance
엉덩이 제끼러 (shake that)
Lose your breath
Go ahead take it off (okay)
Now make it clap
손 없이 박수쳐
Now taste that
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (now taste that)
Gum gum gum gum
Gum gum gum (gum)
Gum gum gum gum
Yum yum yum (now taste that)
Can I get a little
Can I get a piece of that
I got that yum yum
I got that yummy yum
Look at me got you stuck
Imma make you fall in love
Now put it on your tongue
I know you want that
(Gum)