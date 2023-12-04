《BEEP BEEP》歌詞｜Jessica (제시카)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jessica (제시카)《BEEP BEEP》｜歌詞
Tonight I can waste some time
Let me blow your mind
Oh can we do what lovers do
Oh I’m blurring all the lines
Got you hypnotized
Oh can we do what lovers do
You don’t wanna waste time
Better grab hold of my waistline
Let’s move to the baseline
Oh the rumors all over town
You checkin’ me out
You gotta do better boo
Come and show me what you’re about
If you wanna get down
All I see is you
Beep Beep
All the way across the room
Beep Beep
I can tell you’re in the mood
Beep Beep
Ah
You in deep
Now
Beep Beep
Don’t know why you play it shy
Don’t Sleep
Maybe you can be the one
Come and get it come and get it get it
I can see you got a thing for me
Matter fact boy you really got it bad for me
Don’t cha oh but you take it slow
Wait a little longer and you overflow
Can’t hide it, can’t fight it
So come on lets get it started now
I’m ready now
Oh cuz the rumors all over town
You checkin’ me out
You gotta do better boo
Come and show me what you’re about
If you wanna get down
All I see is you
Beep Beep
All the way across the room
Beep Beep
I can tell you’re in the mood
Beep Beep
Ah
You in deep
Now
Beep Beep
Don’t know why you play it shy
Don’t Sleep
Maybe you can be the one
Come and get it come and get it get it
Don’t be a liar
You can’t stop the fire
It’s burning bright in your eyes
Flames getting higher
You can’t fight desire
There’s nowhere to hide
Oh boy the rumors all over town
You checkin’ me out
You gotta do better boo
Come and show me what you’re about
If you wanna get down
All I see is you
Beep Beep
All the way across the room
Beep Beep
I can tell you’re in the mood
Beep Beep
Ah
You in deep
Now
Beep Beep
Don’t know why you play it shy
Don’t Sleep
Maybe you can be the one
Come and get it come and get it get it
Jessica (제시카)《BEEP BEEP》｜製作
作曲：Will Simms,Ronny Svendsen,Anne Judith Stokke Wik,Nermin Harambasic
作詞：Will Simms,Ronny Svendsen,Anne Judith Stokke Wik,Nermin Harambasic
編曲：Will Simms,Ronny Svendsen,Anne Judith Stokke Wik,Nermin Harambasic
Jessica (제시카)《BEEP BEEP》｜新歌試聽