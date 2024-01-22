《he loves me, he loves me not》歌詞｜Jessica Baio新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jessica Baio《he loves me, he loves me not》｜歌詞
Heartbeat screaming
love so good that the walls start talking
Hardly breathing
one more touch and you kill me softly
Roses, daisies
I've been asking every flower
I can't read your mind
He loves me, he loves me not
'Cause I don't know the difference when our clothes are off
He loves me, he loves me not
But doеs he really know me whеn the lights are on?
Does he think about me when I'm gone?
Does he know he's everything I want?
Watching every petal drop
He loves me, he loves me not
Sweet psychosis,
lethal dose of you in all my veins
Deep hypnosis,
numb my mind 'til I'm used to the pain
Iris, lilies
I've been asking every flower
I can't read your mind
He loves me, he loves me not
'Cause I don't know the difference when our clothes are off
He loves me, he loves me not
But does he really know me when the lights are on?
Does he think about me when I'm gone?
Does he know he's everything I want?
Watching every petal drop
He loves me, he loves me not
I cannot read your mind anymore (I cannot read him)
I cannot read your mind
He loves me a little, he loves me a lot
Loves me in the middle, does he love me enough?
(Me enough)
He loves me a little, he loves me a lot
I wish it was simple, does he love me or maybe not?
He loves me, he loves me not
'Cause I don't know the difference when our clothes are off
He loves me, he loves me not
But does he really know me when the lights are on?
Does he think about me when I'm gone?
Does he know he's everything I want?
Watching every petal drop
He loves me, he loves me not
I cannot read your mind anymore
I cannot read your mind