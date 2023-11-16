《C’mon (feat. Aminé)》歌詞｜JINI新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
JINI《C’mon (feat. Aminé)》｜歌詞
C’mon, c’mon, c’mon
One, one, one, one
One touch
One song
One night
I’m gone
You’re mine
You’re mine
Too soon
Too late
Too fast
I press
Replay
And I just wanna hear you on my speakers
Repeat ya
I’m dressed up in your t-shirt
Boy, you go down like tequila
Li, li, li, Lime
My hands on your beautiful face, why we wastin’ time?
Uh, uh
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
Wanna love you harder
Wanna make it louder
Wanna listen to ya
Baby, you’re my favorite song
‘Cause you feel like music
And I just might lose it
Boy, you got me movin’
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
La la la lala lala
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
I got you stuck up in my head, but baby, I ain’t complainin’
I hear your melody and, baby, it be drivin’ me crazy
But I could listen on a loop and I would never wanna change it
No
Hear you on my speakers
Repeat ya
I’m dressed up in your t-shirt
Boy, you go down like tequila
Li, li, li, Lime
My hands on your beautiful face, why we wastin’ time?
Uh, uh
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
Wanna love you harder
Wanna make it louder
Wanna listen to ya
Baby, you’re my favorite song
‘Cause you feel like music
And I just might lose it
Boy, you got me movin’
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
La la la lala lala
Baby, c’mon
La la la la lala lala
C’mon, c’mon, c’mon!
I gotta know who you trust
I gotta know who you love
If it ain’t me then it’s no us
You take your time baby no rush
It’s that westside shhhhh
Never have you known a love quite like this
Now ya hooked, all it took was one kiss
Bend you back and do it just like this
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
Wanna love you harder
Wanna make it louder
Wanna listen to ya
Baby, you’re my favorite song
‘Cause you feel like music
And I just might lose it (And I just might)
Boy, you got me movin’
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
La la la lala lala
Baby, c’mon
Lala la la la lala lala
Baby, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon