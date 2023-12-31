Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka For a Moment 《For a Moment》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《For a Moment》｜歌詞


For a moment
Life doesn't seem quite so bad
For a moment
I kind of forgot to be sad

He turns night to day
But don't get carried away
Never let down your guard
Let them into your heart for a moment
Not for a moment

Noodle, Noodle, apple streudel
Some people don't and some people do-dle
Snakes, flamingos, bears, and poodles
Singing this song will improve your moodle
Noodle-dee-dee, Noodle-dee-dum
We're having oodles and oodles of fun

For a moment (Noodle, Noodle, apple streudel)
My life has turned upside-down (Some people don't and some people do-dle)
For a moment (Snakes, flamingos, bears, and poodles)
I can't keep my feet on the ground (Singing this song will improve your moodle)
He's the one good thing (Noodle-dee-dee, Noodle-dee-dum)
That's ever happened to me (We're having oodles and oodles of fun)

For a moment
Life doesn't seem quite so bad
And for a moment
I kind of forgot to be sad

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《For a Moment》｜製作

