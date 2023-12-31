《Oompa Loompa》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Oompa Loompa歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa》於2023-12-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa》 | 目錄
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa》｜歌詞
Oompa loompa doompety doo
I've got a tragic tale for you
Oompa loompa doompety dee
If you are wise, you'll listen to me
Here in Loompa land, it's both luscious and green
But not conducive to growing the bean
My job was guarding what little we got
You came along and pinched the lot
Hey, why didn't you say something?
Well, perhaps I drifted off
Oompa loompa doompety day
When I awoke, they sent me away
I'm disgraced, cast out in the cold
'Til I've paid my friends back a thousand fold
A thousand fold? You gotta be kidding me
I repeat,
A thousand fold