《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》於2023-12-08推出新歌

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》｜歌詞


Oompa loompa doompety doo
I've got a little bonus for you

Sit back down and stay in your seat
For a last oompa-loomparous treat

Abacus Crunch returned to his home
Benz to her friends, Lottie Bell to her phones
Brave Larry made a triumphant comeback
One day, his ex wife saw the act
Laughed a lot and took him back

Oompa loompa doompety day
But what of Mrs. Scrubbit and Bleacher, you say?
Give me just a moment or two
And I'll oompa loompa show it to you

Uh, I do beg your pardon
What is wrong with this infernal machine?
I'll show it to you
There, much better

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》｜製作

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》｜新歌試聽