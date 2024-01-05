《Oompa Loompa (Reprise)》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Oompa Loompa (Reprise) | Lyrics
Oompa loompa doompety doo
I've got a little bonus for you
Sit back down and stay in your seat
For a last oompa-loomparous treat
Abacus Crunch returned to his home
Benz to her friends, Lottie Bell to her phones
Brave Larry made a triumphant comeback
One day, his ex wife saw the act
Laughed a lot and took him back
Oompa loompa doompety day
But what of Mrs. Scrubbit and Bleacher, you say?
Give me just a moment or two
And I'll oompa loompa show it to you
Uh, I do beg your pardon
What is wrong with this infernal machine?
I'll show it to you
There, much better