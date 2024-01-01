Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka Pure Imagination (from

《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》於2023-12-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》 | 目錄

  1. Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜歌詞
  2. Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜製作
  3. Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜新歌試聽
  4. Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜MV

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜歌詞


Come with me
And you’ll be
In a world of pure imagination

Reach out, touch
What was once
Just in your imagination

Don’t be shy, it’s alright
If you feel a little trepidation
Sometimes these things don’t need
Explanation

If you want to view paradise
Simply look at them and view it
Somebody to hold on to, it’s
All we really need
Nothing else to it

Come with me
And you’ll be
In a world of pure imagination

Take a look
And you’ll see
Into your imagination

We’ll begin with a spin
Travelling in the world of my creation
What we’ll see will defy
Explanation

If you want to view paradise
Simply look around and view it
Anything you want to do it
Wanna change the world
There’s nothing to it

There’s no life I know
To compare with pure imagination
Living there, you’ll be free
If you truly wish to be

Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜製作

有待更新
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》｜新歌試聽