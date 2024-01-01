《Pure Imagination (from “Wonka”)》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Come with me
And you’ll be
In a world of pure imagination
Reach out, touch
What was once
Just in your imagination
Don’t be shy, it’s alright
If you feel a little trepidation
Sometimes these things don’t need
Explanation
If you want to view paradise
Simply look at them and view it
Somebody to hold on to, it’s
All we really need
Nothing else to it
Come with me
And you’ll be
In a world of pure imagination
Take a look
And you’ll see
Into your imagination
We’ll begin with a spin
Travelling in the world of my creation
What we’ll see will defy
Explanation
If you want to view paradise
Simply look around and view it
Anything you want to do it
Wanna change the world
There’s nothing to it
There’s no life I know
To compare with pure imagination
Living there, you’ll be free
If you truly wish to be