《Scrub Scrub》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Scrub Scrub
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Scrub Scrub》於2023-12-08推出
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Scrub Scrub》 | 目錄
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《Scrub Scrub》｜歌詞
First, you pick up the apparel and you stick it in the barrel Scrub, scrub
Then you take it to the mangle and you turn the giant handle Scrub, scrub
Then it's hung up really high until it's nearly dry Scrub, scrub
But when we sing this song, the day don't seem so long Scrub, scrub
It's still long, though
Gotta press out all the creases from the dresses and chimneyses Rub, rub
Gotta fold 'em like they told us or they'll scold us and withhold our Grub, grub
We all signed the dotted line so we've gotta do our time Scrub, scrub (Scrub, scrub)
And if you don't agree,
see Clause 5
Section 7A,
Paragraph 22
Part D, which says
Scrub, scrub
Scrub, scrub
Scrub, scrub
Scrub, scrub