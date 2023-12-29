《You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This (Hoverchocs)》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This (Hoverchocs)歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This (Hoverchocs)》於2023-12-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。
Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka《You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This (Hoverchocs)》｜歌詞
Whose wings go at a thousand flaps a second, that's no lie
These microscopic fleas
Like chocolate more than leaves
And when asked nicely, lay precisely one little egg in each of these
When it hatches from its shell It gives a happy yell, "Woohoo!"
How thrilling to be living in a chocolate hotel
It beats its wings with glee And then as you will see
The chocolate will levitate and float most gracefully
Well, there's chocolate And there's chocolate
But only Wonka's makes your eyes pop out their sockelets
Put your hand into your pockelet
Get yourself some Wonka chocolate
Come now, I insist
You've never had chocolate like this
No, you've never had chocolate like this