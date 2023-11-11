Jung Kook Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer) 《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

東方新地
Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)歌詞｜Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》於2023-11-03推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Jung Kook新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》 | 目錄

  1. Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜歌詞
  2. Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜製作
  3. Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜新歌試聽
  4. Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜MV

Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜歌詞


Feeling like I’m floating
Something’s in the air tonight
We’re speaking with emotions
Won’t look away
Love me at my lowest
I’ll love you when you’re barely holding on
Lighting up the darkness
I can be a shoulder when you're not strong
Closer
Closer to you
Closer
Closer to you
Take you like my last breath
Took me that’s the first step
Closer with the silk dress
Feeling your warm embrace
Devil always tempting
But who gon’ end the sentence
We’re not meant to blend in
Blended with all your friends
Push and pull to get closer, closer
We tried again
Said I wouldn’t lie
But I lied again
Mama told you
Don’t reply to him
This ain’t right
Who’s wrong again
We been tired
Restart again
Negative and the positive
Bringing us
Closer
Closer to you
Closer
Closer to you
Closer
Closer to you
Closer
Closer to you

Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜製作

有待更新
Jung Kook《Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)》｜新歌試聽