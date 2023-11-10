《Hate You》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Hate You》 | 目錄
Jung Kook《Hate You》｜歌詞
I wish you went behind my back
And told me lies and stuff like that
I wish you kissed someone I know
And did the unforgivable
Maybe hating you’s the only way it doesn’t hurt
So I’m gonna hate you
I’m gonna hate you
Paint you like the villain that you never were
I'm gonna blame you
For things that you don’t do
Hating you's the only way it doesn’t hurt
We weren’t perfect but we came close
Until I put all of our pain under the microscope
And I still can’t face it
I'm still in love, for what it’s worth
Maybe hating you’s the only way it doesn’t hurt
So I’m gonna hate you
I’m gonna hate you
Paint you like the villain that you never were
I'm gonna blame you
For things that you don’t do
Hating you's the only way it doesn’t hurt
It’s not the truth
It’s not the cure
But hating you’s the only way it doesn’t hurt