《Shot Glass of Tears》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Shot Glass of Tears》｜歌詞
Tell me, am I ever gonna feel again
Tell me, am I ever gonna heal again
Got a shot glass full of tears
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
I got all these diamonds running down my face
And I ain’t letting any of ‘em go to waste
Got a shot glass full of tears
She the life of the party
42 in her body
She’s got some dangerous hobbies
Like chasing after the sun
And making me fall in love
Till I’m sick to my stomach
Until I throw back a dozen
Until I’m driving a 100
With my hands off the wheel
Just to see how it feels
Tell me, am I ever gonna feel again
Tell me, am I ever gonna heal again
Got a shot glass full of tears
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
I got all these diamonds running down my face
And I ain’t letting any of ‘em go to waste
Got a shot glass full of tears
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
It’s a hard pill to swallow
This emotion I bottle
Need something strong for the sorrow
Something strong for the pain
So I can wash it away
I was cold now I’m freezing
Stuck in a permanent season
And we both know you’re the reason
I’m not the same as before
I don’t feel anymore
Tell me, am I ever gonna feel again
Tell me, am I ever gonna heal again
Got a shot glass full of tears
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
I got all these diamonds running down my face
And I ain’t letting any of ‘em go to waste
Got a shot glass full of tears
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
Drink, drink, drink, say cheers
She the life of the party
42 in her body
She’s got some dangerous hobbies
Like chasing after the sun
And making me fall in love