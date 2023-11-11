《Somebody》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Somebody》 | 目錄
Jung Kook《Somebody》｜歌詞
Same back roads
Switching lanes
My mind is racing
I can drive myself insane
Winter’s cold
And summer’s strange
Don’t turn around and act like you don’t feel the same
Oh oh we both know
Say it again, say it again
Like oh oh it’s time to let go
When you go out in the night
You’re under the lights
Oh I hoped you’d find somebody, hoped you’d find
Somebody to ride, somebody to die
Oh I hoped you’d find somebody
I hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Came to terms
Things have changed
My heart can sense it, I don’t need you to explain
Pull the cord, I split the chain
There’s so much damage going through the motions makes
Oh oh we both know
Say it again, say it again
Like oh oh it’s time to let go
When you go out in the night
You’re under the lights
Oh I hoped you’d find somebody, hoped you’d find
Somebody to ride, somebody to die
Oh I hoped you’d find somebody
I hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me
Hope you know that somebody ain’t me