《Yes or No》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《Yes or No》 | 目錄
Jung Kook《Yes or No》｜歌詞
This ain’t another love song baby
It's my way of putting feelers out
All the traffic in my head’s going crazy
I’m gonna trust my heart right now
And if it’s better to bet on us then I’ll double down
And if we end up in bed and I put the covers out
And if I’m wrong I’ll just bury my head deep underground
I gotta know
Are you feeling the rush?
If so, then I think I know what’s going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Are you thinking ‘bout us?
If so, then I think I know what's going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Everybody in this club so faded
I’m trippin over getting lost on you
If we forever started out as strangers
I think my ever after just came true
If you could see what I see then let’s see what it’s about
We will go higher and higher but we’re not looking down
If it’s a dream there’s no telling when I’ll be coming ‘round
And I gotta know
Are you feeling the rush?
If so, then I think I know what's going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Are you thinking ‘bout us?
If so, then I think I know what's going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Something about you
Do you feel the way I do?
There’s magic in the room
Tell me do you feel it too?
Something about you
Do you feel the way I do?
There’s magic in the room
Tell me what we gonna do?
Are you feeling the rush?
If so, then I think I know what's going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no
Are you thinking 'bout us?
If so, then I think I know what's going on
And are we falling in love?
Say yes or no, yes or no, yes or no