《3D – Justin Timberlake Remix》歌詞｜Jung Kook, Justin Timberlake新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook, Justin Timberlake《3D – Justin Timberlake Remix》 | 目錄
Jung Kook, Justin Timberlake《3D – Justin Timberlake Remix》｜歌詞
One, two, 3D
I can't touch you through the phone
Or kiss you through the universe
In another time zone
It's the only time I can't reverse
But when there's two dimensions
There's only one I'm missin'
And if you feel alone
You don't have to feel that no more
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready (So if you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it in motion
In 3D (Uh-uh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagnе confetti)
I wanna see it in motion
In 3D
'Cause you know how I like it, girl (Girl)
3D (Woo)
You know how I likе it, girl (Girl)
Careful what you ask for
Jung and JT on the main now
You can still find me in a drop-top
With the top down but I got so many lanes now
And when I put it into six and it clicks
All the tricks got you goin' insane now, uh
I'll reach through the screen, feel my touch, top up
While I'm watchin' you rain down
Come with me, I'll just call up the plane now
Now, let me fly you out to Seoul, Korea
I just wanna get into your soul like Aretha
I got the volume when you wanna get the beat up
'Cause it's like 3D when we meet up
And I
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready (So if you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me, oh, no)
I wanna see it (Hey) in motion
In 3D (In 3D, uh-uh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it (I wanna) in motion (In motion)
In 3D (In 3D)
Body to body to body to body to body
You and me, baby, you know that we got it
So don't go gettin' me started
'Cause you know I get hot-hearted
Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, you're makin' me crazy
Rain, rain, rain, you can't fake it
You give me brand-new emotion
You got me drinkin' that potion
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready (So if you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it (Hey) in motion
In 3D (In 3D, uh-uh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it (I wanna) in motion (In motion)
In 3D (In 3D)
'Cause you know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it)
3D (Hey; woo)
You know how I like it, girl (Alright, alright)
3D (Woo, woo)
'Cause you know how I like it, girl (You know how I like it, alright)
3D (Woo)
You know how I like it, girl (You know)
3D (Woo)