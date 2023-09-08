《Seven (feat. Latto) – Alesso Remix》歌詞｜Jung Kook, Latto, Alesso新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
有待更新
Weight of the world on your shoulders
I kiss your waist and ease your mind
I must be favored to know ya
I take my hands and trace your lines
It's the way that we can ride
It's the way that we can ride (oh-oh, oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (oh-oh, oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (a week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know, night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week
week week week⋯(oh-oh,oh-oh⋯)
Tightly take control, tightly take his soul
Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (uh)
Leave them clothes at the door
What you waitin' for? Better come and hit ya goals
Uh, he jump in it, both feet
Going 'til the sun up, we ain't getting no sleep
Seven days a week, seven different sheets
Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy
Open up say, "Ah"
Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride
What you on? I can match your vibe
Hit me up and I'ma Cha Cha Slide
You make Mondays feel like weekends
I make him never think about cheatin' (uh)
Got you skipping work and meetings
Fuck it,let's sleep in (seven days a week) yeah
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (a week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second (oh, oh, oh)
You know, night after night
I'll be fuckin' you right, seven days a week
week week week⋯(oh-oh,oh-oh⋯)
Night after night,I’ll be fuckin' you right seven days a week
week week week⋯(oh oh oh oh⋯)
Night after night,I’ll be fuckin' you right seven days a week(week week week)