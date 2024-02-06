《Selfish》歌詞｜Justin Timberlake新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Justin Timberlake《Selfish》｜歌詞
Uh
If they saw what I saw
They would fall the way I fell
But they don't know what you want
And, baby, I would never tell
If they know what I know
They would never let you go
So guess what?
I ain't ever lettin' you go
'Cause your lips were made for mine
And my heart would go flatline
If it wasn't beatin' for you all the time
So if I get jealous, I can't help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish
It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when
You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no
Put you in a frame, ooh
Baby, who could blame you?
Glad your mama made you
Makin' me insane, you
Cannot be explained, ooh
You must be an angel
Every time my phone rings
I hope that it's you on the other side
I wanna tell you everything
Everything that's on my mind
And I don't want any other guys
Takin' my place, girl, I got too much pride
I know I may be wrong
But I don't wanna be right
'Cause your lips were made for mine
And my heart would go flatline
If it wasn't beatin' for you all the time
Uh, so if I get jealous, I can't help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish
It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when
You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no
Put you in a frame, ooh
Baby, who could blame you?
Glad your mama made you
Makin' me insane, you
Cannot be explained, ooh
You must be an angel
Put you in a frame, ooh
Baby, who could blame you?
Glad your mama made you
Makin' me insane, you
Cannot be explained, ooh
You must be an angel
Owner of my heart, tattoed your mark
There for the whole world to see
You're the owner of my heart and all my scars
Babe, you've got such a hold on me, so
So if I get jealous, I can't help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish (Guess I'm selfish)
It's bad for my mental, but I can't fight it, when
You're out lookin' like you do, but you can't hide it, no
Put you in a frame, ooh
Baby, who could blame you?
Glad your mama made you (Glad your mama made you)
Makin' me insane, you
Cannot be explained, ooh
You must be an angel (You must be an angel)
Put you in a frame, ooh
Baby, who could blame you?
Glad your mama made you (Glad your mama made you)
Makin' me insane, you
Cannot be explained, ooh
You must be an angel
Jealous, but I can't help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I'm selfish