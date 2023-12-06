《JieJie》歌詞｜Karencici新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Karencici《JieJie》 | 目錄
Karencici《JieJie》｜歌詞
I'd take all you bitches if I want
你女朋友歌單裡我在播放
My fingers yea I wave em like 魔杖
我做你姐姐帶你乘風破浪
Iced out all your wrist
Buy what you want
Give me a sign
對你的好無法想像
Bet you gon like it
不是我在這亂囂張
熟透的水果吃起來還是比較香
Give u a taste
Don't gotta wait for all this love
Grab on my waist
Got it on tape
It's just for us
I bet you wanna learn some more
Patience patience
你不知道海有多深
Ride it slide it
You gon watch while I'm working
Be honest honest
Honestly can you just be mine
I'd take all you bitches if I want
你女朋友歌單裡我在播放
My fingers yea I wave em like 魔杖
我做你姐姐帶你乘風破浪
Iced out on your wrists
Buy what you want
Give me a sign
對你的好無法想像
Bet you gon like it
不是我在這亂囂張
熟透的水果吃起來還是比較香
Give u a taste
Don't gotta wait for all this love
Grab on my waist
Got it on tape
It's just for us
I bet you wanna learn some more
Yea temptations
I know that you gon like it fuck behaving
房間的溫度不斷在那rising
I'd take all you bitches if I want
你女朋友歌單裡我在播放
My fingers yea I wave em like 魔杖
我做你姐姐帶你乘風破浪
Iced out on your wrist
Buy what you want
Give me a sign
對你的好無法想像
Bet you gon like it
不是我在這亂囂張
熟透的水果吃起來還是比較香
Give u a taste
Don't gotta wait for all this love
Grab on my waist
Got it on tape
It's just for us
I bet you wanna learn some more