《Japanese Cafe》歌詞｜Katelyn Tarver新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Katelyn Tarver《Japanese Cafe》｜歌詞
He called me pretty
She called me special
Too young for whiskey
Drunk on potential
Dressed like a French maid
Japanese cafe
Singing a song someone wrote
Swing for the fences
Be a good sport
Face like a doll
Yeah, it's all that you're good for
My biggest fear is
I'll disappear if
I got nothing to show
So far down this road
Now I wake up and I look around
And it breaks my heart to have to doubt
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
'Cause the world keeps turning round and round
Like I'm easy to forget about
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
Will you still love me, will you still
I saw a movie
Childhood actress
Googled her name just to see what had happened
She went to college
Moved to Missouri
And it kinda made me feel sad
'Cause I been so focused
On making it worth it
Saying I can't be a regular person
But maybe that actress ended up happy
And she'd look at me and feel bad
'Cause I wake up and I look around
And it breaks my heart to have to doubt
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
'Cause the world keeps turning round and round
Like I'm easy to forget about
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?
Will you still love me, will you still
Love me (will you, will you, will you, will you)
Love me
Will you still love me, will you still
Love me (will you, will you, will you, will you)
Love me
Will you still love me if my luck runs out?