《Midnight Serenade》歌詞｜kayan9896新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Midnight Serenade》歌詞｜kayan9896新歌
kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜歌詞
Composer / Shimica, kayan9896
Lyricist / Shimica, kayan9896
Music Arranger / Adky Wun, Shimica
can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
this is what you came for
smooth operator
i’m the perfect kisser
you’re the perfect lover
rub me for a wish, enter if you dare danger
(jeannie in the bottle im the new game changer)
imma be good to you (i do it all the time)
be a good girl for you (imma be your valentine)
cause you be the one that i can’t live without i want this baby
can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
something bout the way you move
the way you say my name i fall for you
i gotta take a minute to slow down and snooze
time flies when i spend it with u
i’m too comfortable
(hands running down my thighs do u feel my goosebumps
i can see your lips getting closer taste my lip gloss)
can’t handle me
u know where imma be
it’s how it is baby
i go where i feel free
can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love