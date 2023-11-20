kayan9896 Midnight Serenade 《Midnight Serenade》歌詞｜kayan9896新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Midnight Serenade》歌詞｜kayan9896新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Midnight Serenade歌詞｜kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》於2023-11-08推出新歌MV

kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》 | 目錄

  1. kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜歌詞
  2. kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜製作
  3. kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜新歌試聽
  4. kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜MV

kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜歌詞

Producer / Shimica @shimica.like.that
Composer / Shimica, kayan9896
Lyricist / Shimica, kayan9896
Music Arranger / Adky Wun, Shimica

can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

this is what you came for
smooth operator
i’m the perfect kisser
you’re the perfect lover
rub me for a wish, enter if you dare danger
(jeannie in the bottle im the new game changer)

imma be good to you (i do it all the time)
be a good girl for you (imma be your valentine)
cause you be the one that i can’t live without i want this baby

can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

something bout the way you move
the way you say my name i fall for you
i gotta take a minute to slow down and snooze
time flies when i spend it with u
i’m too comfortable

(hands running down my thighs do u feel my goosebumps
i can see your lips getting closer taste my lip gloss)

can’t handle me
u know where imma be
it’s how it is baby
i go where i feel free

can we hideaway
we can stay away
It’s a sweet escape
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

come and hideaway
we can stay away
ain’t got plans today
dance the night away

i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love
i’m only your love

kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜製作

kayan9896《Midnight Serenade》｜新歌試聽