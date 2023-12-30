Kiri T / moon tang Christmas Hideaway 《Christmas Hideaway》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Christmas Hideaway》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Christmas Hideaway歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang《Christmas Hideaway》於2023-12-05推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Kiri T / moon tang新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Kiri T / moon tang《Christmas Hideaway》｜歌詞

I wanna leave this town
Wear all my favourite sweaters
Why does it feel summer still
It’s December

Saw u across the street
Looking like a cotton candy boy
Wondering what you’re waiting for
On this Christmas eve

Come on let’s run away
What do you say?
Hop on a plane
On Christmas day

We’ve got some places to be
Just you and me
Tell me your free
This holiday

Nobody gotta know
We can take it slow
Wrap me in your arms under the snow
It’s the perfect season to fall in love
This Christmas has just begun

I wanna go outside
Snow angel by the beach
Daydreaming about this winter
You and me and the forever boy

What is your favourite colour
Tell me everything about you dear
Wondering why, you’re still not mine
Oh on this Christmas eve

Come on let’s run a away
What do you say?
Hop on a plane
On Christmas day

We’ve got some places to be
Just you and me
Tell me your free
This holiday

Nobody gotta know
We can take it slow
Wrap me in your arms under the snow
It’s the perfect season to fall in love
This Christmas has just begun

Kiri T / moon tang《Christmas Hideaway》｜製作

作曲：Moon Tang
作詞：Moon Tang
編曲：Justin Yau
監製：Justin Yau
