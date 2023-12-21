Kiri T / moon tang Last Christmas 《Last Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Last Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang

Last Christmas歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang《Last Christmas》於2023-12-05推出新歌MV

Kiri T / moon tang《Last Christmas》｜歌詞

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

Merry Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A girl under cover, but you tore her apart
This year, maybe this year
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special

Kiri T / moon tang《Last Christmas》｜製作

作曲：George Michael
作詞：George Michael
編曲：Kiri T
監製：Kiri T
Kiri T / moon tang《Last Christmas》｜新歌試聽