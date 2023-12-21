《Let It Snow》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Kiri T / moon tang《Let It Snow》｜歌詞
Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
And since we've no place to go
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Man it doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought me some corn for popping
The lights are turned way down low
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll really hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
And the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you'd love me so
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Let it snow! Just let it snow!
But if you really grab me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
Let it snow!
You can hold me when I feeling low
But if you really grab me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
Oh, the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you'd love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!