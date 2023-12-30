Kiri T / moon tang Not on This Christmas 《Not on This Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Not on This Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

Not on This Christmas歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》於2023-12-05推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Kiri T / moon tang新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》 | 目錄

  1. Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜歌詞
  2. Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜製作
  3. Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜新歌試聽
  4. Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜MV

Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜歌詞

The Christmas I’ve been waiting for
Cuddling on the sofa by the fireplace
Our puppy sitting next to us
Wearing matching sweaters
Feeling warm together

Every time I, I dream too hard to bring you to life
But every time I, I fall too hard and barely survive
But just for once, I want you to be real, for one night

And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas

Your lips on mine under the mistletoe
my cheeks so red they’re meltin’ all the snow
When you’re mine
We lose track of time

Every time I, I dream too hard to bring you to life
But every time I, I fall too hard and barely survive
But just for once, I want you to be real, for one night

And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas

And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone

And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas

回到目錄

Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜製作

作曲：Kiri T / Gavin Chan
作詞：Kiri T / Gavin Chan
編曲：Kiri T
監製：Kiri T / Gavin Chan
回到目錄

Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜新歌試聽