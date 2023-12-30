《Not on This Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Kiri T / moon tang《Not on This Christmas》｜歌詞
The Christmas I’ve been waiting for
Cuddling on the sofa by the fireplace
Our puppy sitting next to us
Wearing matching sweaters
Feeling warm together
Every time I, I dream too hard to bring you to life
But every time I, I fall too hard and barely survive
But just for once, I want you to be real, for one night
And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas
Your lips on mine under the mistletoe
my cheeks so red they’re meltin’ all the snow
When you’re mine
We lose track of time
Every time I, I dream too hard to bring you to life
But every time I, I fall too hard and barely survive
But just for once, I want you to be real, for one night
And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas
And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
And in this city
Where it ain’t cold
Ain’t got no snowmen the trees don’t grow
But in this city
There’s no one to hold
I’m used to ghosting and being alone
But not on this Christmas