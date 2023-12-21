Kiri T / moon tang Twelve Nights of Christmas 《Twelve Nights of Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Twelve Nights of Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Twelve Nights of Christmas歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》於2023-12-05推出新歌MV

Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》 | 目錄

  1. Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜歌詞
  2. Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜製作
  3. Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜新歌試聽
  4. Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜MV

Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜歌詞

On the first night of Christmas
You whispered in my ears
Three words and eight pretty letters

On the second night of Christmas
I asked if you were real
Cuz baby you felt like a dream

On the third night of Christmas
I gave my heart to you
You promised to keep it inside

On the fourth night of Christmas
You broke it into two
Without saying goodbye

On the fifth night of Christmas
I cried myself to sleep
And I swear
I won’t forget
So easily

On the sixth night of Christmas
I drove to Malibu, watch the sky turning golden
Where you first said “ I love you”
Under the indigo like a minute ago

On the seventh night of Christmas
Then the eighth and the ninth and the tenth, the eleventh
God knows u were heaven sent
ever since you left
I kept rereading your texts
I’m still hopin’
To fix something

On the twelfth night of Christmas
I’m still in love with you

Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜製作

作曲：Frederic Austin / Enoch Cheng
作詞：Frederic Austin / Kiri T / Gavin Chan
編曲：Enoch Cheng
監製：Enoch Cheng / Kiri T
Kiri T / moon tang《Twelve Nights of Christmas》｜新歌試聽