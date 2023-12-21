《Twelve Nights of Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
On the first night of Christmas
You whispered in my ears
Three words and eight pretty letters
On the second night of Christmas
I asked if you were real
Cuz baby you felt like a dream
On the third night of Christmas
I gave my heart to you
You promised to keep it inside
On the fourth night of Christmas
You broke it into two
Without saying goodbye
On the fifth night of Christmas
I cried myself to sleep
And I swear
I won’t forget
So easily
On the sixth night of Christmas
I drove to Malibu, watch the sky turning golden
Where you first said “ I love you”
Under the indigo like a minute ago
On the seventh night of Christmas
Then the eighth and the ninth and the tenth, the eleventh
God knows u were heaven sent
ever since you left
I kept rereading your texts
I’m still hopin’
To fix something
On the twelfth night of Christmas
I’m still in love with you