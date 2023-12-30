Kiri T / moon tang You Make It Feel Like Christmas 《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
You Make It Feel Like Christmas歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》於2023-12-05推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Kiri T / moon tang新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Kiri T / moon tang《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》｜歌詞

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow
Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow
But I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

It barely took a breath to realize
We're gonna be a classic for all time
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Thought I was done for, thought that love had died
But you came along, I swear you saved my life
And I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

I never thought I'd find a love like this
But I found forever in that very first kiss
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas

Kiri T / moon tang《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》｜製作

作曲：Busbee / Justin Tranter / Gwen Stefani / Blake Shelton
作詞：Busbee / Justin Tranter / Gwen Stefani / Blake Shelton
編曲：Kiri T
監製：Kiri T
Kiri T / moon tang《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》｜新歌試聽