《You Make It Feel Like Christmas》歌詞｜Kiri T / moon tang新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

You Make It Feel Like Christmas
I want to thank the storm that brought the snow
Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow
But I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
It barely took a breath to realize
We're gonna be a classic for all time
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Thought I was done for, thought that love had died
But you came along, I swear you saved my life
And I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
Sweet gingerbread made with molasses
My heart skipped and I reacted
Can't believe that this is happening
Like a present sent from God
Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah
Stars are shining on us, too
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
I never thought I'd find a love like this
But I found forever in that very first kiss
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas
I wanna thank you, baby
You make it feel like Christmas