《Whatever》歌詞｜Kygo, Ava Max新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Kygo, Ava Max《Whatever》 | 目錄
Kygo, Ava Max《Whatever》｜歌詞
There's a space in my heart
When it all comes crashing down
Anytime I hear your name out in public
There's a place that I go
Every time that you're in town
It's just me and the knots in my stomach
And it's true
It wasn't easy
Getting over you
But that's just what I had to do
Whatever, whatever
We were never good together
I'll be here and you stay there
Truth is I never cared
Whatever, whatever
Two years, that ain't forever
I'll be here and you stay there
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Never mind, never mind
Feels like you were never mine
Go lose myself
In the arms of a stranger
And yeah, it sucks
Sometimes in love
You try your best but it doesn't work out
And it don't matter either way, oh yeah
Whatever, whatever
We were never good together
I'll be here and you stay there
Truth is I never cared
Whatever, whatever
Two years, that ain't forever
I'll be here and you stay there
Won't see me cry no tears
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
Won't see me cry no tears
Whatever, whatever
We were never good together
I'll be here and you stay there
Truth is I never cared
Whatever, whatever
Two years, that ain't forever
I'll be here and you stay there
Won't see me cry no tears