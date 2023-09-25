Laufey Lovesick 《Lovesick》歌詞｜Laufey新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Lovesick》歌詞｜Laufey新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Lovesick歌詞｜Laufey《Lovesick》於2023-09-08推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Laufey新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Laufey《Lovesick》 | 目錄

  1. Laufey《Lovesick》｜新歌試聽
  2. Laufey《Lovesick》｜製作
  3. Laufey《Lovesick》｜歌詞
  4. Laufey《Lovesick》｜MV

Laufey《Lovesick》｜新歌試聽


Laufey《Lovesick》｜製作

作曲：Laufey & Spencer Stewart
作詞：Laufey & Spencer Stewart
Laufey《Lovesick》｜歌詞

Floorboards creaking in my home
Deathly silence when alone
Oh, I wish that you were here right now
So, unlike me, somehow I
Fell in love in just three nights
Those November days still haunting me When the gold rays fell on your skin
And my hair got caught in the wind
The choir sang a melancholic hymn
(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
In the morning, you would be gone
I'd be mourning, tryin' to hold on to
The memory of your lips
God, I'm so lovesick
What have you done to me? Let me in your atmosphere
Inching closer, but I fear
That I'll love so much, you'll slip away (Ooh, ooh-ooh)
Getting twisted in my head
Dreams are nightmares in my bed
Since the last night that I spent with you When the gold rays fell on your skin
And my hair got caught in the wind
The choir sang a melancholic hymn (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
In the morning, you're not in my bed
I'll just sleep until I fall dead
To the memory of your lips
God, I'm so lovesick
What have you done to me? (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah) Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)

Laufey《Lovesick》｜MV

有待更新
圖片來源：專輯封面

