《Lovesick》歌詞｜Laufey新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Laufey《Lovesick》｜新歌試聽
Laufey《Lovesick》｜製作
作曲：Laufey & Spencer Stewart
作詞：Laufey & Spencer Stewart
Laufey《Lovesick》｜歌詞
Floorboards creaking in my home
Deathly silence when alone
Oh, I wish that you were here right now
So, unlike me, somehow I
Fell in love in just three nights
Those November days still haunting me When the gold rays fell on your skin
And my hair got caught in the wind
The choir sang a melancholic hymn
(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
In the morning, you would be gone
I'd be mourning, tryin' to hold on to
The memory of your lips
God, I'm so lovesick
What have you done to me? Let me in your atmosphere
Inching closer, but I fear
That I'll love so much, you'll slip away (Ooh, ooh-ooh)
Getting twisted in my head
Dreams are nightmares in my bed
Since the last night that I spent with you When the gold rays fell on your skin
And my hair got caught in the wind
The choir sang a melancholic hymn (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
In the morning, you're not in my bed
I'll just sleep until I fall dead
To the memory of your lips
God, I'm so lovesick
What have you done to me? (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah) Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah)